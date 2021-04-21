InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $88.93

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $88.93 and last traded at $88.32, with a volume of 29192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.99.
INMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on InMode from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.
The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.85 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.99.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of InMode by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,038 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in InMode by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,023 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,910 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in InMode by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,246 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 13,916 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at $673,000. 35.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
InMode Company Profile (NASDAQ:INMD)
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
