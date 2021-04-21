InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $88.93

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $88.93 and last traded at $88.32, with a volume of 29192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.99.

INMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on InMode from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.85 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.99.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $75.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of InMode by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,038 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in InMode by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,023 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,910 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in InMode by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,246 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 13,916 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at $673,000. 35.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode Company Profile (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

