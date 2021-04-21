INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INMB. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INMB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $3,747,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in INmune Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in INmune Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INMB opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.56 million, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 3.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59. INmune Bio has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $29.99.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that INmune Bio will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

