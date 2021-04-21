INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 163.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

INMB stock opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $164.56 million, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 3.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average is $13.59. INmune Bio has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $29.99.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that INmune Bio will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $3,747,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 40.9% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

