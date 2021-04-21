Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INGXF shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS INGXF opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -37.20 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.86. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $128.86 million during the quarter.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.