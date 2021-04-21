Innova Price Hits $0.0364 on Major Exchanges (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Innova coin can currently be bought for $0.0364 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Innova has a market capitalization of $251,345.41 and approximately $223.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Innova has traded down 33.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Innova alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00012670 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000156 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.