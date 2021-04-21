Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) CFO Sells $85,200.00 in Stock

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,913.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ INO traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.16. 6,224,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,129,554. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1907.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INO shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

