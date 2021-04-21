Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) vs. Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Head-To-Head Contrast

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) and Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and Inphi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro MicroSystems N/A N/A N/A Inphi -10.22% 15.33% 5.29%

94.4% of Inphi shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Inphi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Allegro MicroSystems and Inphi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 8 0 3.00 Inphi 0 6 6 0 2.50

Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.00%. Inphi has a consensus target price of $161.73, suggesting a potential downside of 6.12%. Given Allegro MicroSystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Allegro MicroSystems is more favorable than Inphi.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and Inphi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro MicroSystems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Inphi $365.64 million 25.29 -$72.91 million ($0.06) -2,871.17

Allegro MicroSystems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inphi.

Summary

Inphi beats Allegro MicroSystems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications. The company sells its products to OEMs and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, distributors, and independent sales representatives. It operates in the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures. Its solutions provide a high-speed interface between analog and mixed signals, and digital information in high-performance systems, such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, and data centers. The company also provides 25G to 600G high-speed analog and mixed semiconductor solutions for the communications market. Its products perform a range of functions, such as amplifying, encoding, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and retiming signals at speeds up to 400 Gbps. Inphi Corporation sells its products directly through its sales force, as well as through a network of sales representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as TCom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Inphi Corporation in February 2001. Inphi Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

