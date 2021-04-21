Insider Buying: CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Insider Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) insider CIBT Education Group Inc bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$78,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,414,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,883,388.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.77 per share, with a total value of C$3,855.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$3,750.00.

On Monday, April 12th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 100,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$78,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.74 per share, with a total value of C$3,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$3,750.00.

On Monday, March 29th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 53,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$40,125.00.

On Friday, March 26th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.74 per share, with a total value of C$3,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$3,650.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$3,640.00.

On Friday, March 19th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$3,630.00.

MBA remained flat at $C$0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday. 5,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,975. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.42 and a 12-month high of C$0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.93. The stock has a market cap of C$56.24 million and a P/E ratio of -263.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.68.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of CIBT Education Group from C$1.21 to C$1.17 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

