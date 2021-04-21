Insider Buying: North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.95 per share, with a total value of C$69,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$69,750.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

On Friday, April 16th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.96 per share, with a total value of C$69,775.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.97 per share, with a total value of C$69,850.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 699,403 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.85 per share, with a total value of C$11,085,537.55.

On Thursday, January 21st, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 3,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.15 per share, with a total value of C$39,450.00.

Shares of TSE:NOA traded up C$0.12 on Wednesday, reaching C$13.66. 50,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,789. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.71. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$6.19 and a 52 week high of C$16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$409.12 million and a P/E ratio of 8.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.30.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$136.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$129.47 million. Sell-side analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOA shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised North American Construction Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Pi Financial increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.69.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.