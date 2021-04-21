Insider Buying: Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) CEO Buys 11,005 Shares of Stock

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) CEO Michael S. Poirier purchased 11,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $19,809.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Qualigen Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.90. 21,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of -0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.51. Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $19.75.

Get Qualigen Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Qualigen Therapeutics by 19,010.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 30,417 shares in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualigen, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system; ALAN, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; AS1411 for treating viral-based infectious diseases; RAS-F3, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.