Insider Buying: The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) CEO Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) CEO William A. Furman acquired 50,000 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $2,192,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,666,414.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GBX traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,754. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $50.21.

Get The Greenbrier Companies alerts:

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 255.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 61,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 44,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GBX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.