Insider Buying: TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Director Buys 7,142 Shares of Stock

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Director Karen C. Francis purchased 7,142 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $285,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TSP traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.96. 138,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,711,835. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

Get TuSimple alerts:

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.