Insider Selling: Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Insider Sells 17,611 Shares of Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $970,718.32.

NASDAQ AGIO traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $55.11. 558,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,667. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.80. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.10). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The business had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 254.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.