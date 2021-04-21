Insider Selling: AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) EVP Sells 6,082 Shares of Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $729,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,781,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ABC traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.08. 18,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.32. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $81.51 and a 12-month high of $120.94.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ABC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Argus boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABC. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

