Insider Selling: BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total value of $342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William Scott Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, William Scott Martin sold 7,500 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $541,950.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $665,000.00.

Shares of BancFirst stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.89. 54,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.46 and a 200-day moving average of $59.93. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $77.38.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in BancFirst in the third quarter worth $208,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 29,982 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in BancFirst by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in BancFirst by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in BancFirst by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

