Insider Selling: Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) SVP Sells 2,750 Shares of Stock

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) SVP David C. Baker sold 2,750 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $70,730.00.

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.57. 33,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,036. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $28.10. The company has a market cap of $253.40 million, a P/E ratio of -11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.10.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 582.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.