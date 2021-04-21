Insider Selling: Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Major Shareholder Sells 29,418 Shares of Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 29,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total transaction of $1,490,904.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 925,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,893,241.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

BSY stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.94. 1,296,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,959. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.59.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.80 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 1,001.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,718,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,717 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 15,065.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,284,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,034,000 after buying an additional 1,276,016 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,372,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,610,000 after buying an additional 371,455 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 35,900.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,729,000 after buying an additional 359,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 380.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 325,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after buying an additional 257,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.