Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $326,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,198,548.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BLFS stock traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, reaching $33.07. 201,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,727. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.83.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 million. Analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Tower House Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,872,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,934,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,684,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,907,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,232,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,172,000 after buying an additional 121,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BLFS shares. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

