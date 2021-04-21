Insider Selling: BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) SVP Sells 8,565 Shares of Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) SVP Graham Luce sold 8,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $381,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,480,432.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BJ stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $43.97. 1,330,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,438. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $50.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

