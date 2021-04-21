Insider Selling: Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Insider Sells 22,500 Shares of Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $512,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CAL stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.60. 10,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,217. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.84. Caleres, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $24.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. Caleres had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Caleres by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Caleres by 9.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 930,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,895,000 after buying an additional 83,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Caleres by 19.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 735,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after buying an additional 120,183 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Caleres in the third quarter valued at $796,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 20.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

