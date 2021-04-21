Insider Selling: Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Senior Officer Sells 1,610 Shares of Stock

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.75, for a total transaction of C$191,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$86,568.75.

CCA traded down C$0.53 on Wednesday, hitting C$119.14. 65,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,525. The firm has a market cap of C$3.79 billion and a PE ratio of 14.68. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of C$89.90 and a twelve month high of C$132.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$118.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$106.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCA shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$121.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$129.63.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

