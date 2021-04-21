Insider Selling: Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Senior Officer Sells 1,610 Shares of Stock

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.75, for a total transaction of C$191,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$86,568.75.
CCA traded down C$0.53 on Wednesday, hitting C$119.14. 65,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,525. The firm has a market cap of C$3.79 billion and a PE ratio of 14.68. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of C$89.90 and a twelve month high of C$132.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$118.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$106.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.
Cogeco Communications Company Profile
Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.
