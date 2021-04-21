Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $116,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,164,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $111,570.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 100 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $10,997.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $105,570.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $53,115.00.

On Friday, March 5th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $156,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $103,290.00.

On Monday, March 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 800 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $82,144.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $103,500.00.

On Friday, February 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total value of $106,060.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total value of $309,930.00.

CorVel stock traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.03. 66,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,226. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $119.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.71. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 0.87.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $141.51 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in CorVel during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CorVel during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CorVel during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CorVel during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in CorVel during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.