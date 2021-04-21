Insider Selling: Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CMO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 5,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $222,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 231,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,328,644.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 5,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $212,800.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 27,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $1,481,760.00.

Duck Creek Technologies stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.12. The stock had a trading volume of 788,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,722. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -382.91. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.23 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCT. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

