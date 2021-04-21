Insider Selling: Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) CAO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $99,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,162.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ESNT stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.06. The company had a trading volume of 856,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,068. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $50.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average is $44.32.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.03 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ESNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

