Insider Selling: Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CAO Sells 746 Shares of Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $159,800.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 441 shares in the company, valued at $94,466.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Merilee Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Etsy alerts:

On Monday, April 5th, Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total value of $180,020.08.

Shares of ETSY stock traded up $2.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,679,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,645. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 115.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.87 and a 200-day moving average of $183.21. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $617.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.86 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 39.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth $3,263,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.