Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells 68,000 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $20,380,960.00.
Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total value of $20,797,120.00.
- On Monday, April 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.36, for a total value of $21,104,480.00.
- On Wednesday, April 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $20,699,880.00.
- On Friday, April 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $21,237,760.00.
- On Monday, April 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 8,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.20, for a total transaction of $2,457,600.00.
- On Wednesday, April 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00.
- On Wednesday, March 31st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $16,540,875.00.
- On Friday, March 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.21, for a total transaction of $15,818,062.50.
- On Wednesday, March 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total transaction of $16,151,625.00.
- On Monday, March 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 50,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.79, for a total value of $14,739,500.00.
Shares of FB stock traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $301.47. The stock had a trading volume of 14,688,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,092,797. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.14 and a 52-week high of $315.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $288.24 and its 200-day moving average is $274.95.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after buying an additional 7,014,302 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on FB shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
