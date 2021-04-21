Insider Selling: Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Director Peter Wang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $610,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $30,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GTEC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.39. 64,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,249. Greenland Technologies Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.87.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 6.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Greenland Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Greenland Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Greenland Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric forklift trucks in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes, and transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

