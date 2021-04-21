Insider Selling: Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) CFO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $292,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,941.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adam Dewitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of Grubhub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $382,860.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of Grubhub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total value of $107,955.00.

Grubhub stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,756,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,665. Grubhub Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.18 and a 1 year high of $85.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $503.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.46 million. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Grubhub by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grubhub during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Grubhub during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Grubhub by 2,496.9% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grubhub during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Grubhub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

