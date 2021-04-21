Insider Selling: HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Insider Sells 5,504 Shares of Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $1,072,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,226.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jon M. Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Jon M. Foster sold 6,171 shares of HCA Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,088,811.24.

NYSE HCA opened at $192.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $197.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.67 and a 200-day moving average of $164.14. The firm has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 18.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 26.5% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $1,461,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

