Insider Selling: HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Insider Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $421,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,417,526.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HQY stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.20. The company had a trading volume of 303,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,383. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.35 and a 200-day moving average of $70.38. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $45.82 and a one year high of $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,424.28, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

HQY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,007,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,941,000 after purchasing an additional 336,327 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,648,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,325 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,080,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,998,000 after acquiring an additional 169,805 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,834,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,119 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,366,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,256,000 after acquiring an additional 213,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.