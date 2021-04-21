Insider Selling: Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $697,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,984,329.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Jabil by 772.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

