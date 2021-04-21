Insider Selling: Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Sells 32,669 Shares of Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch sold 32,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $917,672.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,434,046.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Leslie Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Leslie Stretch sold 31,246 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $902,384.48.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Leslie Stretch sold 129,278 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $3,534,460.52.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Leslie Stretch sold 320,500 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $14,781,460.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Leslie Stretch sold 172,940 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $7,026,552.20.

On Thursday, January 21st, Leslie Stretch sold 59,788 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $2,392,715.76.

Medallia stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.36. 33,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,217. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.15. Medallia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.59 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Medallia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 79,222 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 718,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,871,000 after purchasing an additional 118,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

