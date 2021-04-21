Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells 17,623 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,623 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $3,215,140.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,919,948.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,890. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.62 and a 12 month high of $190.65.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $259.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.41 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Medpace by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,731,000 after acquiring an additional 185,800 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Medpace by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 543,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,099,000 after acquiring an additional 33,488 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,440,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,965,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.67.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

