Insider Selling: Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Sells 8,081 Shares of Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 8,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $437,343.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MORF traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.34. 2,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,432. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.86 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.38. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Morphic by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,059,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,557,000 after acquiring an additional 135,711 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,338,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Morphic by 404.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 221,849 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Morphic by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morphic by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

MORF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

