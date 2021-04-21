Insider Selling: MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Director Sells 839,800 Shares of Stock

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total transaction of C$42,829,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,045,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$206,337,993.
MTY Food Group stock traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$51.10. 49,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,798. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67. MTY Food Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$17.03 and a 12 month high of C$58.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$54.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$50.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.55.
MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$127.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$142.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 3.1600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About MTY Food Group
MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.
