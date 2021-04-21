Insider Selling: MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Director Sells 839,800 Shares of Stock

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total transaction of C$42,829,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,045,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$206,337,993.

MTY Food Group stock traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$51.10. 49,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,798. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67. MTY Food Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$17.03 and a 12 month high of C$58.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$54.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$50.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.55.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$127.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$142.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 3.1600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTY. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MTY Food Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.50.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

