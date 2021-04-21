Insider Selling: Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,112.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NAII remained flat at $$16.22 during trading hours on Wednesday. 37,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,641. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average is $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $103.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.78 and a beta of 0.95. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 8.00% of Natural Alternatives International worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Natural Alternatives International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

