Insider Selling: Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,145,495 shares in the company, valued at $147,488,996.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL remained flat at $$6.69 during midday trading on Wednesday. 857,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,902. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.03 million, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.86 million. Research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.12%.

A number of analysts have commented on OCSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

