Insider Selling: Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Sells 15,659 Shares of Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 15,659 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $104,915.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,145,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,374,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ OCSL remained flat at $$6.69 during midday trading on Wednesday. 857,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $943.03 million, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.68.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.86 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on OCSL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
See Also: Gap Up Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.