Insider Selling: Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Sells 15,659 Shares of Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 15,659 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $104,915.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,145,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,374,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL remained flat at $$6.69 during midday trading on Wednesday. 857,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $943.03 million, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.68.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.86 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OCSL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.