Insider Selling: Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Major Shareholder Sells 82,878 Shares of Stock

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 82,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,183,497.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,855,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,692,327.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.31. 740,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,526. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.24. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $221.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Owl Rock Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.52%.

ORCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

