Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells 638,629 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $14,286,130.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,068,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,128,765.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alexander C. Karp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, March 30th, Alexander C. Karp sold 237,779 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $5,155,048.72.

NYSE PLTR traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $22.63. 42,507,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,216,219. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average of $22.96.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.