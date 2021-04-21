Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total value of $1,610,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,858,482.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded down $6.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.82. 635,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,923,583. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.26. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,521.43 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.33 and a twelve month high of $171.09.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTON shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.81.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996,107 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $465,206,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $313,327,000. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $261,586,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,740,000 after buying an additional 1,536,900 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.