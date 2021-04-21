Insider Selling: PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) SVP Sells 20,956 Shares of Stock

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PPG traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,743. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.89 and a 200 day moving average of $142.75. The company has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $172.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $646,570,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,396,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,210,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,378,000 after acquiring an additional 671,287 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,792,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 243,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,119,000 after buying an additional 172,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Argus increased their price target on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.61.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

