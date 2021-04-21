Insider Selling: PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Insider Sells 786 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $37,861.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,717.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PTCT traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,830. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $43.65 and a one year high of $70.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.59 and its 200-day moving average is $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $118.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.47 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 146.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 2,111.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 19,005 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 10.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 126,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,275 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $680,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.