Insider Selling: Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Portfolio Manager Sells 5,199 Shares of Stock

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill sold 5,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $100,288.71. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $67,515. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $19.14. 222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,836. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $19.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0917 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 292,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 187,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 79,868 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,242,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $630,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $609,000.

About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

