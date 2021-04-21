Insider Selling: Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Portfolio Manager Sells 5,199 Shares of Stock

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill sold 5,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $100,288.71. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $67,515. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $19.14. 222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,836. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $19.39.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0917 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.
About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.
