Insider Selling: Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $2,151,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

SDGR stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.43. 527,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,614. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.71. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $43.75 and a one year high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. Schrödinger’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SDGR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,694,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,189,000 after acquiring an additional 658,523 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 17,064.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,130,000 after buying an additional 528,994 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth $25,622,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,689,000 after buying an additional 282,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,092,000 after buying an additional 254,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

