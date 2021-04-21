Insider Selling: Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Sells 69,444 Shares of Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 69,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $747,217.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tenneco stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.75. 769,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,097. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27. Tenneco Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tenneco by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 442,346 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,693,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,157,000 after buying an additional 103,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,268,000 after buying an additional 97,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 145,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 86,431 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tenneco in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tenneco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.