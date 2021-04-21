Insider Selling: The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) EVP Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SO traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,284,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,991,073. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.35. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

