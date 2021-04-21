Insider Selling: Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 5,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $22,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,390.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
TCDA stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.73. 209,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 7.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.81. Tricida, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $32.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.40.
Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. will post -5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tricida presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.65.
About Tricida
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.