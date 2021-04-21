Insider Selling: Vivic Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIVC) CFO Sells 28,800 Shares of Stock

Vivic Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIVC) CFO Cheng-Hsing Hsu sold 28,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $60,480.00.

Vivic Company Profile

Vivic Corp. operates as a travel agency in the Dominican Republic. The company organizes individual and group tours, such as cultural, recreational, sport, business, eco tours, and other travel tours. It also engages in the construction of marinas and yachts under the brand Monte Fino; operation of Joy Wave, an online platform that offers yacht rental and leisure services; development of energy-saving yacht engines; and provision of tourism consultancy and of yacht services.

