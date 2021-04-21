Insider Selling: Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total value of $1,629,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,351,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Zai Lab stock traded up $6.70 on Wednesday, hitting $157.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.97 and a beta of 0.95. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $58.59 and a 1 year high of $193.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.83 and a 200-day moving average of $130.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Zai Lab from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.71.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,804,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,850,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,079,000 after purchasing an additional 247,713 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 908,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,001,000 after purchasing an additional 232,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,584,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,093,000 after acquiring an additional 227,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 444.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 212,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,758,000 after acquiring an additional 173,476 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

